Which of the following statements is true about the eight elements on the periodic table termed metalloids?
A
Metalloids are excellent conductors of electricity like metals.
B
Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
C
Metalloids are always gases at room temperature.
D
All metalloids are found only in Group 18 of the periodic table.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what metalloids are. Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. This means they can exhibit characteristics of both categories depending on the conditions.
Step 2: Review the properties of metals and nonmetals. Metals are typically good conductors of electricity, malleable, and solid at room temperature, while nonmetals are poor conductors and can be gases, liquids, or solids.
Step 3: Analyze the given statements about metalloids: (a) Metalloids are excellent conductors like metals, (b) Metalloids have intermediate properties, (c) Metalloids are always gases at room temperature, (d) All metalloids are found only in Group 18.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement based on known chemical properties: Metalloids are not excellent conductors like metals; they are semiconductors. They are not always gases; many are solids at room temperature. They are not located only in Group 18, which contains noble gases.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, which aligns with their position on the periodic table and their chemical behavior.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules