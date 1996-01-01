2.0 g of hydrogen combine with 16 g of oxygen to form water and 2.0 g of hydrogen combine with 32 g of oxygen to form hydrogen peroxide. Which of the following is an expression of the law of multiple proportions?
A
The ratio of 2.0 g of hydrogen to 16 g of oxygen simplifies to 8.
B
The ratio of 2.0 g of hydrogen to 32 g of oxygen simplifies to 16.
C
If 4 g of hydrogen had been used to form water, 32 g of oxygen would be needed.
D
The ratio of (32/2)/(16/2) = 2
E
In this example, the law of multiple proportions is not obeyed.
