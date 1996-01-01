What type of age does the measurement of parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral determine?
A
Atomic age
B
Absolute age
C
Relative age
D
Geological period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the measurement of parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral is used in radiometric dating, which relies on the known decay rates of radioactive isotopes.
Recognize that this method provides a numerical value for the time elapsed since the mineral formed, rather than just a sequence or order of events.
Recall that 'Absolute age' refers to the actual age in years or units of time determined by such measurements, as opposed to 'Relative age' which only indicates the order of events without specific time values.
Note that 'Atomic age' and 'Geological period' are not standard terms used to describe the age determined by isotope measurements in minerals.
Conclude that the type of age determined by measuring parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral is called the 'Absolute age'.
