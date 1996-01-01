Which of the following SI units are used to measure mass and weight, respectively?
A
Mass: liter (L); Weight: pascal (Pa)
B
Mass: gram (g); Weight: joule (J)
C
Mass: meter (m); Weight: kilogram (kg)
D
Mass: kilogram (kg); Weight: newton (N)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between mass and weight. Mass is the amount of matter in an object and is measured in units of mass, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass and is measured in units of force.
Step 2: Recall the SI unit for mass, which is the kilogram (kg). This unit quantifies how much matter an object contains regardless of location.
Step 3: Recall the SI unit for weight, which is a force. The SI unit of force is the newton (N), defined as $1\ \text{N} = 1\ \text{kg} \cdot \text{m/s}^2$.
Step 4: Review the options given and identify which units correspond to mass and which correspond to weight. For example, liter (L) is a unit of volume, pascal (Pa) is a unit of pressure, joule (J) is a unit of energy, and meter (m) is a unit of length.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pairing is mass measured in kilograms (kg) and weight measured in newtons (N), because mass is a measure of matter and weight is a force due to gravity.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules