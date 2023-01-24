Halogen lamps are ordinary tungsten filament lamps in which the lamp bulb contains a small amount of a halogen (often bromine). At the high temperatures of the lamp, the halogens dissociate and exist as single atoms.
(c) When the WBr41g2 diffuses back toward the filament, it decomposes, depositing tungsten back onto the fila- ment. Show quantitatively that the pressure of WBr4 from part (a) will cause the reaction in part (a) to go in reverse direction at 2800 K. [The pressure of Br1g2 is still 0.010 atm.] Thus, tungsten is continually recycled from the walls of the bulb back to the filament, allow-ing the bulb to last longer and burn brighter.