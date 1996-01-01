Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
A
In the bottom two rows (lanthanides and actinides)
B
Along the staircase line between metals and nonmetals
C
In the far left column
D
In the far right column
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general layout of the periodic table, which is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties.
Understand that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, so they are located between these two groups on the periodic table.
Identify the 'staircase' or zigzag line on the periodic table, which separates metals on the left from nonmetals on the right.
Recognize that metalloids are found along this staircase line, acting as a boundary between metals and nonmetals.
Conclude that metalloids are not located in the far left column (alkali metals), the far right column (noble gases), or the bottom two rows (lanthanides and actinides), but specifically along the staircase line.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules