Which of the following is a possible explanation for why metals are generally reactive?
A
Metals have low ionization energies, making it easy for them to lose electrons.
B
Metals readily gain electrons to form negative ions.
C
Metals have completely filled valence shells, making them stable.
D
Metals have high electronegativities, causing them to attract electrons strongly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reactivity in metals: Reactivity generally refers to how easily an element can undergo a chemical change, often by losing or gaining electrons.
Recall that metals tend to lose electrons during chemical reactions to form positive ions (cations). This is because metals usually have fewer electrons in their outermost shell compared to nonmetals.
Recognize that ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom. Metals typically have low ionization energies, which means it takes less energy to remove an electron from a metal atom.
Analyze the options given: Metals having low ionization energies aligns with their tendency to lose electrons easily, which explains their reactivity.
Conclude that the correct explanation for why metals are generally reactive is that they have low ionization energies, making it easy for them to lose electrons.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules