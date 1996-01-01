The density of water is 1 g/cm^3. What is this value in kg/m^3?
A
0.1 kg/m^3
B
1 kg/m^3
C
1000 kg/m^3
D
10 kg/m^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given density and its units: 1 g/cm^3.
Recall the unit conversions: 1 g = 0.001 kg and 1 cm = 0.01 m.
Convert the volume units from cm^3 to m^3 by cubing the length conversion: (1 cm)^3 = (0.01 m)^3 = 1 \times 10^{-6} m^3.
Express the density in kg/m^3 by converting grams to kilograms and cubic centimeters to cubic meters using the formula: $\text{density in kg/m}^3 = \frac{1 \text{ g}}{1 \text{ cm}^3} \times \frac{0.001 \text{ kg}}{1 \text{ g}} \times \frac{1}{1 \times 10^{-6} \text{ m}^3}$.
Simplify the expression to find the density in kg/m^3.
