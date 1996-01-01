Which of the following physical properties would be least helpful in determining whether a substance is a metal or a nonmetal?
A
Luster
B
Color
C
Malleability
D
Electrical conductivity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties typically associated with metals and nonmetals. Metals usually have luster (a shiny appearance), are malleable (can be hammered into sheets), and conduct electricity well. Nonmetals generally lack these properties.
Step 2: Analyze each property given in the problem: Luster, Color, Malleability, and Electrical conductivity, and consider how each helps distinguish metals from nonmetals.
Step 3: Recognize that luster is a key indicator because metals are shiny, while nonmetals are often dull.
Step 4: Note that malleability is important because metals can be shaped without breaking, whereas nonmetals are brittle.
Step 5: Understand that electrical conductivity is a strong distinguishing factor since metals conduct electricity well and nonmetals do not, but color is less reliable because both metals and nonmetals can have a wide range of colors.
