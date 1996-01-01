Which of the following is a characteristic property of chlorine that distinguishes it from oxygen?
A
Chlorine is less reactive than oxygen in forming compounds with metals.
B
Chlorine supports combustion more effectively than oxygen.
C
Chlorine is a yellow-green gas with a strong, irritating odor, while oxygen is colorless and odorless.
D
Chlorine is essential for cellular respiration in humans, whereas oxygen is toxic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key properties of chlorine and oxygen relevant to the question, focusing on physical and chemical characteristics that distinguish the two elements.
Recall that chlorine (Cl\_2) is a yellow-green gas with a strong, irritating odor, while oxygen (O\_2) is a colorless and odorless gas under standard conditions.
Evaluate the statements about reactivity and combustion: oxygen is generally more reactive in supporting combustion than chlorine, so chlorine is not more effective in supporting combustion.
Consider biological roles: oxygen is essential for cellular respiration in humans, whereas chlorine is not; chlorine is not essential for respiration and is not typically toxic in the same way oxygen can be at high concentrations.
Conclude that the distinguishing characteristic property is the physical appearance and odor: chlorine is a yellow-green gas with a strong, irritating odor, while oxygen is colorless and odorless.
