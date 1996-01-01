Which of the following is a chemical property of sodium?
A
It has a melting point of 98 °C.
B
It conducts electricity in solid form.
C
It reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas.
D
It is a soft, silvery metal.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- Melting point (98 °C) is a physical property because it describes a phase change without altering the chemical identity of sodium.
- Conducting electricity in solid form is a physical property related to the movement of electrons within the metal structure, not a chemical change.
- Reacting vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas is a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction that changes sodium into new substances (sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas).
