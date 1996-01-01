A resident is on a 1650 mL fluid restriction each day. This is equivalent to how many ounces? (1 ounce = 29.57 mL)
A
35.4 ounces
B
62.5 ounces
C
55.8 ounces
D
46.2 ounces
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the fluid restriction is 1650 mL per day, and the conversion factor is 1 ounce = 29.57 mL.
Set up the conversion to find the volume in ounces by dividing the volume in milliliters by the number of milliliters per ounce: $\text{Volume in ounces} = \frac{1650\ \text{mL}}{29.57\ \text{mL/ounce}}$.
Perform the division to convert milliliters to ounces (do not calculate the final value here, just set up the expression).
Interpret the result as the equivalent fluid restriction in ounces per day.
Compare your calculated value to the given answer choices to select the correct one.
Watch next
Master Conversion Factors with a bite sized video explanation from Jules