How many kilograms are in 30.4 lb? (Use the conversion factor: 1 lb = 0.454 kg)
A
6.69 kg
B
66.9 kg
C
15.2 kg
D
13.8 kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity and the conversion factor. Here, you have 30.4 pounds (lb) and the conversion factor 1 lb = 0.454 kg.
Set up the conversion equation to convert pounds to kilograms by multiplying the given pounds by the conversion factor: $\text{mass in kg} = 30.4 \ \text{lb} \times 0.454 \ \frac{\text{kg}}{\text{lb}}$.
Notice that the units of pounds (lb) will cancel out, leaving the result in kilograms (kg).
Perform the multiplication of the numerical values (30.4 and 0.454) to find the mass in kilograms.
Express the final answer with the correct units (kg) and check if it matches one of the provided options.
