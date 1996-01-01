Which of the following is the smallest unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element?
Molecule
Proton
Atom
Electron
Understand the question: It asks for the smallest unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element.
Recall definitions: A proton is a subatomic particle found in the nucleus, but alone it does not represent the element's chemical properties.
Consider electrons: Electrons are subatomic particles involved in chemical reactions, but an electron alone does not define an element.
Examine molecules: Molecules are combinations of atoms bonded together, so they are larger than atoms and may contain multiple elements.
Identify the atom: An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains all the chemical properties of that element, as it contains protons, neutrons, and electrons arranged in a way that defines the element.
