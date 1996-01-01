Which of the following statements about atoms is true?
A
Atoms are always electrically charged.
B
Atoms are the smallest units of matter that retain the properties of an element.
C
Atoms are composed only of protons and electrons.
D
Atoms cannot combine to form molecules.
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of an atom. Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Atoms are always electrically charged.' Since atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons in their neutral state, they are usually electrically neutral, not always charged.
Step 3: Consider the statement 'Atoms are composed only of protons and electrons.' This is incorrect because atoms also contain neutrons in their nucleus.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'Atoms cannot combine to form molecules.' This is false because atoms do combine through chemical bonds to form molecules.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Atoms are the smallest units of matter that retain the properties of an element.' This is true because atoms are the fundamental units that define the chemical properties of an element.
