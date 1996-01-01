Given the representation of a chlorine atom as 35Cl , how many neutrons are present in this atom?
A
17
B
52
C
18
D
35
1
Identify the atomic number (Z) and the mass number (A) from the given notation. For the chlorine atom represented as $^{35}\mathrm{Cl}$, the mass number $A$ is 35, and the atomic number $Z$ (number of protons) is 17, which is the number below the element symbol in the periodic table.
Recall that the number of neutrons ($N$) in an atom is given by the difference between the mass number and the atomic number: $N = A - Z$.
Substitute the known values into the formula: $N = 35 - 17$.
Calculate the difference to find the number of neutrons in the chlorine atom.
Interpret the result as the total number of neutrons present in the given chlorine isotope.
