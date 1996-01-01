Which of the following is the basic unit of volume in the metric system?
A
cubic centimeter (cm^3)
B
liter (L)
C
milliliter (mL)
D
cubic meter (m^3)
1
Understand that the metric system uses specific units for measuring volume, which are based on the meter, the fundamental unit of length.
Recall that volume is a measure of the amount of space an object occupies, and in the metric system, volume units are derived from cubic measurements of length units.
Recognize that the cubic meter ($m^3$) is the volume of a cube that measures 1 meter on each side, making it the basic SI unit of volume.
Note that other units like the liter (L), milliliter (mL), and cubic centimeter (cm$^3$) are derived units based on the cubic meter, where 1 liter equals 0.001 cubic meters and 1 cubic centimeter equals 0.000001 cubic meters.
Conclude that among the options, the cubic meter ($m^3$) is the fundamental or basic unit of volume in the metric system, while the others are convenient derived units.
