Which of the following is a property of metalloids?
A
They have intermediate electrical conductivity between metals and nonmetals.
B
They are excellent conductors of heat and electricity.
C
They are generally gases at room temperature.
D
They are typically malleable and ductile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what metalloids are: Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Recall the typical properties of metals: Metals are generally good conductors of heat and electricity, malleable, ductile, and usually solid at room temperature.
Recall the typical properties of nonmetals: Nonmetals are usually poor conductors of heat and electricity, can be gases or solids at room temperature, and are brittle when solid.
Identify the property that fits metalloids: Since metalloids have characteristics between metals and nonmetals, their electrical conductivity is neither as high as metals nor as low as nonmetals, meaning they have intermediate electrical conductivity.
Conclude that the correct property of metalloids is that they have intermediate electrical conductivity between metals and nonmetals.
