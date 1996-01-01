Which of the following scenarios is an example of a physical change?
A
Burning of methane (CH4) in oxygen
B
Iron rusting to form Fe2O3
C
Baking a cake
D
Ice melting to form liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each scenario to determine if the chemical composition changes: Burning methane (CH4) in oxygen produces new substances (CO2 and H2O), so it is a chemical change.
Iron rusting to form Fe2O3 involves the formation of a new compound (iron oxide), indicating a chemical change.
Baking a cake involves chemical reactions that produce new substances, so it is a chemical change.
Ice melting to form liquid water changes the state from solid to liquid but does not change the chemical composition (H2O remains H2O), so this is a physical change.
