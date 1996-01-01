Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a new substance with different properties
B
Dissolving a solid in a liquid to form a solution
C
Change in size or shape without altering composition
D
Change in the state of matter, such as melting or boiling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties and compositions compared to the original substances.
Recognize that physical changes, such as dissolving a solid in a liquid, changing size or shape, or changing the state of matter (melting, boiling), do not produce new substances but only alter physical properties.
Identify that the key indicator of a chemical change is the formation of a new substance with different properties, which may be evidenced by color change, gas production, precipitate formation, or energy change.
Compare each option given: dissolving a solid forms a solution but no new substance; changing size or shape is a physical change; changing state is also physical; only formation of a new substance indicates a chemical change.
Conclude that the correct sign of a chemical change is the formation of a new substance with different properties.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules