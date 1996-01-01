When water is changed from a liquid to a gas, which type of change occurs?
A
Chemical change
B
Biological change
C
Nuclear change
D
Physical change
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Identify the process described: Changing water from a liquid to a gas is a phase change, specifically evaporation or boiling, which involves a change in the state of matter.
Recognize that during this phase change, the molecular structure of water (H\\_2O) remains the same; only the arrangement and energy of the molecules change.
Conclude that since no new substances are formed and only the physical state changes, this is a physical change.
Note that biological changes involve living organisms and nuclear changes involve changes in the nucleus of atoms, neither of which apply here.
