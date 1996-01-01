Which of the following element symbols correctly represents an element with atomic number between 1 and 36?
A
U
B
Kr
C
Pb
D
Fe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the atomic number of an element represents the number of protons in its nucleus and determines its position in the periodic table.
Identify the atomic numbers of the given element symbols: U (Uranium), Kr (Krypton), Pb (Lead), and Fe (Iron).
Check which of these atomic numbers fall between 1 and 36, inclusive.
Uranium (U) has an atomic number of 92, which is greater than 36.
Krypton (Kr) has an atomic number of 36, which fits the range; Lead (Pb) has 82, and Iron (Fe) has 26, so both Fe and Kr are within or below 36, but since the question asks for between 1 and 36, Kr is the correct choice.
