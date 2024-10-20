Understand that the energy required to break a bond is related to the wavelength of light through the equation: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( E \) is the energy in joules, \( h \) is Planck's constant \( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ J s} \), \( c \) is the speed of light \( 3.00 \times 10^{8} \text{ m/s} \), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength in meters.