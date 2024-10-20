Use the rule that the sum of oxidation states in a neutral compound is zero. Set up an equation where the sum of the oxidation states of Mg, S, and O equals zero: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>+2</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow> + <mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow> + <mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>4</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>-2</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow> = 0.</math>