Which of the following is a chemical property of iron?
A
Iron is silver-gray in color.
B
Iron has a density of 7.87 g/cm^3.
C
Iron is malleable.
D
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review each option and classify it as physical or chemical: Color, density, and malleability are physical properties because they describe appearance, mass per volume, and ability to be shaped without changing composition.
Identify the option that involves a chemical change: Reacting with oxygen to form rust involves a chemical reaction where iron's composition changes, indicating a chemical property.
Conclude that the chemical property of iron is its ability to react with oxygen to form rust, as this describes how iron behaves in a chemical reaction.
Remember that chemical properties are often observed during or after a chemical reaction, unlike physical properties which can be observed without altering the substance.
