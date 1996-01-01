Which characteristic is primarily responsible for the high electrical conductivity of metals?
A
Strong ionic bonds between atoms
B
High electronegativity of metal atoms
C
The presence of delocalized valence electrons
D
Large atomic radius of metal atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in metals is related to the movement of charged particles, specifically electrons, through the material.
Recall that metals have a unique bonding structure called metallic bonding, where valence electrons are not bound to any specific atom but are free to move throughout the metal lattice.
Recognize that these free-moving or delocalized valence electrons act as charge carriers, allowing electric current to flow easily when a voltage is applied.
Contrast this with ionic bonds, which involve fixed ions and do not allow free electron movement, and with electronegativity, which relates to an atom's ability to attract electrons but does not directly cause conductivity.
Conclude that the primary characteristic responsible for high electrical conductivity in metals is the presence of delocalized valence electrons that can move freely within the metal structure.
