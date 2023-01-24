Channels
15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
Problem
The half-life for the first-order decomposition of N2O4 is 1.3 * 10-5 s. N2O41g2S 2 NO21g2 If N2O4 is introduced into an evacuated flask at a pressure of 17.0 mm Hg, how many seconds are required for the pressure of NO2 to reach 1.3 mm Hg?
Relevant Solution
4m
