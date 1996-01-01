Which atomic model best describes the structure of a boron (B) atom?
A
Bohr model with electrons in fixed energy levels around the nucleus
B
Thomson's plum pudding model with electrons embedded in a positive sphere
C
Rutherford's model with electrons orbiting a nucleus but no defined energy levels
D
Dalton's solid sphere model with no internal structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the historical development of atomic models and their key features: Dalton's model described atoms as solid, indivisible spheres with no internal structure; Thomson's plum pudding model proposed electrons embedded in a positively charged sphere; Rutherford's model introduced a small, dense nucleus with electrons orbiting around it but without defined energy levels; Bohr's model refined Rutherford's by introducing fixed energy levels or orbits for electrons around the nucleus.
Identify the element in question, boron (B), which has electrons arranged in specific energy levels or shells around the nucleus according to modern atomic theory.
Understand that the Bohr model is the first atomic model to successfully explain the arrangement of electrons in fixed energy levels, which is essential for describing the electronic structure of boron.
Compare the options: Dalton's model lacks internal structure, Thomson's model does not have defined orbits, Rutherford's model lacks fixed energy levels, and Bohr's model includes electrons in fixed energy levels around the nucleus.
Conclude that the Bohr model best describes the structure of a boron atom because it accounts for electrons occupying specific energy levels, which aligns with the known electronic configuration of boron.
