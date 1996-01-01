Which of the following substances can copper (Cu) react with under standard conditions to form a compound?
A
Argon (Ar)
B
Helium (He)
C
Oxygen (O_2)
D
Nitrogen (N_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reactivity of copper (Cu) under standard conditions. Copper is a transition metal that can form compounds by reacting with certain elements, especially nonmetals like oxygen.
Step 2: Analyze the given substances: Argon (Ar) and Helium (He) are noble gases, which are very stable and generally do not react with metals under standard conditions due to their full valence electron shells.
Step 3: Consider Nitrogen (N_2), which is a very stable diatomic molecule with a strong triple bond. Copper does not typically react with nitrogen under standard conditions to form stable compounds.
Step 4: Look at Oxygen (O_2), which is a reactive diatomic molecule. Copper readily reacts with oxygen to form copper oxides (such as CuO or Cu_2O) under standard conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, copper can react with oxygen (O_2) to form compounds under standard conditions, but not with argon, helium, or nitrogen.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules