Some thermometers contain alcohol. Alcohol is used in thermometers because it:
A
has a high coefficient of expansion and remains liquid over a wide temperature range
B
reacts with glass to form a stable compound
C
is insoluble in water
D
is a good conductor of electricity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the liquid inside a thermometer: it must expand and contract noticeably with temperature changes to provide accurate readings.
Recall that alcohol is often used because it has a high coefficient of thermal expansion, meaning it changes volume significantly with temperature changes.
Consider the temperature range: the liquid should remain in liquid form over a wide range of temperatures to avoid freezing or boiling inside the thermometer.
Evaluate the other options: alcohol does not react with glass to form a stable compound, is not chosen for insolubility in water, and conductivity of electricity is not relevant for thermometer liquids.
Conclude that the key reasons alcohol is used in thermometers are its high coefficient of expansion and its ability to remain liquid over a wide temperature range.
