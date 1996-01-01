Which of the following statements correctly describes a key difference between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table?
A
Metals are usually brittle, while nonmetals are malleable.
B
Metals tend to gain electrons to form anions, while nonmetals lose electrons to form cations.
C
Metals are found on the right side of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the left.
D
Metals are generally good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general properties of metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. Metals are typically located on the left and center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are found on the right side.
Step 2: Recall that metals tend to lose electrons during chemical reactions, forming positively charged ions called cations, whereas nonmetals tend to gain electrons, forming negatively charged ions called anions.
Step 3: Recognize the physical properties: metals are usually malleable (can be hammered into sheets) and ductile (can be drawn into wires), while nonmetals are often brittle when solid and not malleable.
Step 4: Consider electrical conductivity: metals are generally good conductors of electricity due to the presence of free-moving electrons, whereas nonmetals are poor conductors because they lack these free electrons.
Step 5: Evaluate each statement in the problem based on these properties to identify the correct key difference between metals and nonmetals.
