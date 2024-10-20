Understand the relationship between the rate of a reaction and the activation energy. The rate of a reaction is exponentially related to the activation energy through the Arrhenius equation: \( k = A e^{-\frac{E_a}{RT}} \), where \( k \) is the rate constant, \( A \) is the pre-exponential factor, \( E_a \) is the activation energy, \( R \) is the gas constant, and \( T \) is the temperature.