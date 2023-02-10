Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureFormal Charge
1:40 minutes
Open Question

Calculate the formal charge on the chlorine (cl) atom.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
8
Was this helpful?
1:53m

Watch next

Master Formal Charge with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
17:58
Resonance Structures and Formal Charge
Denovo Tutor
208
18:47
Drawing Lewis Structures for Molecules: Considering Formal Charge
TheChemistrySolution
180
10:32
How to Calculate Formal Charges from Lewis Structures (Easy Method)
The Illinois Engineer
306
01:53
Formal Charge
Jules Bruno
672
3
08:12
Formal Charge and Lewis Structures
Ben's Chem Videos
84
11:03
Lewis Theory VIII: Formal Charge
Ben's Chem Videos
81
04:24
How to Determine the Most Stable Lewis Structure Practice Problems, Examples, Questions, Summary
Conquer Chemistry
457
04:48
Formal Charges: Calculating Formal Charge
Wayne Breslyn
237
00:56
Formal Charge Example 1
Jules Bruno
615
4
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.