Who developed the original periodic table that listed elements by increasing atomic mass?
A
Henry Moseley
B
Antoine Lavoisier
C
John Dalton
D
Dmitri Mendeleev
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, which is a fundamental concept in General Chemistry related to the organization of elements.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table, where he arranged elements in order of increasing atomic mass and predicted properties of undiscovered elements.
Note that Henry Moseley later refined the periodic table by arranging elements according to atomic number rather than atomic mass, which corrected inconsistencies in Mendeleev's table.
Recognize that Antoine Lavoisier and John Dalton contributed significantly to chemistry but did not develop the periodic table; Lavoisier is known for the law of conservation of mass, and Dalton for atomic theory.
Therefore, the original periodic table listing elements by increasing atomic mass was developed by Dmitri Mendeleev.
