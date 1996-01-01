Hello everyone today. We are being given the following reaction and a following K. P value at a specific temperature and asked to calculate K. C. First thing we wanna do is recall the equation that we want to use and that is K P. Is equal to K. C. Times the gas constant times the temperature raised to the difference in moles rearranging. This equation gives us Casey is equal to K. P over gas constant times the temperature. And then we have that difference in moles. So on the product side we have two moles of gas represented by the coefficient. So we say two minus how many moles of gas we have on the reactant side. We have two of you know and one of B R two. So we have three moles of gas on the reactant two minus three where they gonna plug in. Our values were going to say That RKP value is 2.4. The gas constant is 0.08-1 And we have our temperature but it has to be in Kelvin. So we're going to add 73.15-100. And that gives us 373.15 Kelvin plug that in. And then of course our 2 -3 in the exponent This is going to give us a final value. Final KC value of 73.49. I hope this helped. And until next time

