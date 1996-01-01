Which of the following best describes the relationship between mass, volume, and density?
A
Density is equal to mass divided by volume (density = mass / volume).
B
Density is equal to volume divided by mass (density = volume / mass).
C
Density is the sum of mass and volume (density = mass + volume).
D
Density is the product of mass and volume (density = mass × volume).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of density: Density is a physical property that relates how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance.
Recall the formula for density, which mathematically expresses this relationship as density equals mass divided by volume.
Write the formula for density as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Evaluate the other options by considering their physical meaning: dividing volume by mass, adding mass and volume, or multiplying mass and volume do not correctly represent how density is defined or measured.
Conclude that the correct relationship is density equals mass divided by volume, as it directly shows how much mass is packed into a unit volume.
