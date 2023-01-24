Hey everyone in this example, we're told that hydro acetic acid is a strong acid. We need to determine whether the given statement is correct or incorrect and justify our answer. So what we should recognize is that we have hydrogen bonded to iodine, which we would recognize as a group seven a halogen. And because we have this combination of hydrogen bonded to a halogen, we would therefore say we have a binary acid. So we should recall that binary acid strength is determined either by electro negativity of our halogen and by atomic radius or atomic size of the halogen. And so we would say that as we have an increase in electro negativity and an increase in atomic radius or atom size that would correspond to a weaker bond strength and therefore a stronger acid where we can say a greater acid strength. So now that we've outlined these facts, we're gonna go ahead and recall our trends on the periodic table for electro negativity. And we should recall that election negativity is increasing as we go from the left to the top right of our periodic table. And for our trend of atomic radius we would recall that it increases as we go from the left to the bottom right of our periodic table. So we outlined the fact that iodine is located in Group seven A. Because it's a halogen. And we also should note that it's located across period five on our periodic table. And so it would be pretty low to the far right of our periodic table corresponding to a high value for atomic radius and a high value for electro negativity, Since it's also for this to the right, so we can conclude that therefore the halogen iodine has a high value for electro negativity and it is a large adam with a high radius. And so we would say thus the bond strength between hydrogen and iodine has a week bond strength. And so therefore hydro acetic acid is a strong acid. And that means that according to our given statement, which stated that hydrochloric acid is a strong acid, this would be a correct statement. So our final answers is that this is a correct statement and our justification for why is our explanation down here. So I hope that everything I went through was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

