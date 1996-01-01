Understand that the atomic number of an element is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of that element.
Recall that oxygen is a well-known element in the periodic table, and its atomic number is a fixed property.
Look up oxygen on the periodic table to find its atomic number, which is usually displayed above the element symbol.
Note that the atomic number of oxygen is 8, meaning every oxygen atom has 8 protons.
Recognize that the other numbers given (12, 6, 16) correspond to other properties or elements: 12 could be a mass number, 6 is the atomic number of carbon, and 16 is the common mass number of oxygen isotopes.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules