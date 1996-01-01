Which of the following is the name of a gas composed of molecules containing three oxygen atoms?
A
Oxygen
B
Nitrous oxide
C
Ozone
D
Carbon dioxide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular composition of each gas listed: Oxygen (O\_2) consists of two oxygen atoms, Nitrous oxide (N\_2O) contains nitrogen and oxygen atoms, Carbon dioxide (CO\_2) contains carbon and oxygen atoms.
Recall that the question asks for a gas composed of molecules containing three oxygen atoms, which means the molecular formula should be O\_3.
Understand that Ozone is the name given to the triatomic oxygen molecule, O\_3, which is distinct from the diatomic oxygen molecule O\_2.
Recognize that Ozone (O\_3) is a gas composed solely of three oxygen atoms bonded together, fitting the description perfectly.
Conclude that among the options, Ozone is the correct name for the gas composed of molecules containing three oxygen atoms.
