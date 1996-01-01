Recall the basic charges of subatomic particles: protons are positively charged, neutrons have no charge (neutral), and electrons are negatively charged.
Identify the number of each subatomic particle in a neutral beryllium atom. Since beryllium has an atomic number of 4, it has 4 protons and, to be neutral, it must have 4 electrons. The number of neutrons can vary, but they are always neutral.
Analyze each option by matching the charges to the correct subatomic particles: protons should be positive, neutrons neutral, and electrons negative.
Check the first option: it incorrectly states protons are negatively charged and electrons are positively charged, which contradicts the known charges.
Confirm the last option correctly represents the charges: 4 positively charged protons, 4 neutral neutrons, and 4 negatively charged electrons, which matches the structure of a neutral beryllium atom.
