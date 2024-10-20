Multiple Choice

A 100.0 mL sample of 0.300 M NaOH is mixed with a 100.0 mL sample of 0.300 M HNO3 in a coffee cup calorimeter. If both solutions were initially at 35.00°C and the temperature of the resulting solution was recorded as 37.00°C, determine the ΔH°rxn (in kJ/mol) for the neutralization reaction.