Multiple Choice

A 25.0 g piece of aluminum (which has a molar heat capacity of 24.03 J/mol °C) is heated to 85.1 °C and dropped into a calorimeter containing water (specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g °C) initially at 25.0 °C. Assuming no heat is lost to the surroundings, what is the final temperature of the system?