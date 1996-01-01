Which of the following main isotopes of carbon exist naturally as ions?
A
13C exists naturally as an ion.
B
14C exists naturally as an ion.
C
None of the main isotopes of carbon exist naturally as ions.
D
12C exists naturally as an ion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an isotope is: isotopes are atoms of the same element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. For carbon, the main isotopes are 12C, 13C, and 14C.
Recall that ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electric charge. Natural isotopes of elements typically exist as neutral atoms rather than ions in nature.
Consider the natural occurrence of carbon isotopes: 12C and 13C are stable isotopes, while 14C is radioactive but all generally exist as neutral atoms in natural environments.
Recognize that while ions of carbon can be created artificially (for example, in mass spectrometry or chemical reactions), the main isotopes of carbon do not naturally exist as ions in significant amounts.
Conclude that none of the main isotopes of carbon (12C, 13C, or 14C) exist naturally as ions, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
