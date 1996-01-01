Which of the following is NOT one of the eight most common elements in Earth's crust?
A
Iron
B
Copper
C
Potassium
D
Calcium
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which element is NOT among the eight most common elements in Earth's crust.
Step 2: Recall or review the list of the eight most abundant elements in Earth's crust. These typically include Oxygen (O), Silicon (Si), Aluminum (Al), Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Magnesium (Mg).
Step 3: Compare each given element with the list of the eight most common elements: Iron (Fe), Potassium (K), and Calcium (Ca) are all on the list.
Step 4: Identify that Copper (Cu) is not part of the eight most common elements in Earth's crust.
Step 5: Conclude that Copper is the correct answer because it is not one of the eight most abundant elements in Earth's crust.
