Which pair of elements are in the same period of the periodic table?
A
Li and K
B
C and Si
C
Fe and Cu
D
Na and Mg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements in the same period of the periodic table are located in the same horizontal row.
Identify the period number for each element in the given pairs by referring to their positions in the periodic table.
For example, Lithium (Li) is in period 2, and Potassium (K) is in period 4, so they are not in the same period.
Check Carbon (C) and Silicon (Si): Carbon is in period 2, Silicon is in period 3, so they are not in the same period.
Check Iron (Fe) and Copper (Cu): Iron is in period 4, Copper is also in period 4, so they are in the same period. However, the problem states the correct answer is Sodium (Na) and Magnesium (Mg), both of which are in period 3, confirming they are in the same period.
