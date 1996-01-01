General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
De Broglie Wavelength Problems In Chemistry
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
104 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
De Broglie Wavelength Problems In Chemistry
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
104 views
Hide transcripts
deBroglie Wavelength Calculation Example (velocity given wavelength)
by Shawn Shields
36 views
Hide transcripts
De-Broglie Wavelength of a Quantum Particle.
by Universaldenker ⚛ Physics
25 views
Hide transcripts
De Broglie Wavelength
by Jules Bruno
60 views
Hide transcripts
Deriving The De Broglie Wavelength
by The Brain Filler
29 views
Hide transcripts
Physics - Modern Physics (11 of 26) The de Broglie Wavelength
by Michel van Biezen
23 views
Hide transcripts
The de Broglie Wavelength
by Ben's Chem Videos
34 views
Hide transcripts
The de Broglie Wavelength and Wave Particle Duality - A Level Physics
by Physics Online
38 views
Hide transcripts
De Broglie Wavelength Example 1
by Jules Bruno
1
40 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.