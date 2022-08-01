now the day broadly wavelength associates the wave nature of a moving object with its velocity through plank's constant. Now, when we say object, this is a photon, a subatomic particle or literally anything with a velocity. Now here we have our de Broglie wavelength formula here. We're going to say that this formula is used when we have the velocity and wavelength of an object. So here we're going to say that wavelength, which is represented by Lambda in Meters, equals plank's constant, which is equal to 6.626 times 10 to the negative jewels, time seconds divided by mass of the object in kilograms times the velocity in meters per second. So just realize here that based on the formula, the wavelength of an object is going to be inversely proportional to its mass and velocity.

