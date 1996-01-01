Understand that ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.
Recall that a positively charged ion is formed when an atom or molecule loses one or more electrons, giving it a net positive charge.
Know the terminology: a positively charged ion is called a 'cation', while a negatively charged ion is called an 'anion'.
Recognize that 'molecule' refers to a group of atoms bonded together and does not imply charge, and 'isotope' refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, also unrelated to charge.
Therefore, the correct term for a positively charged ion is 'cation'.
