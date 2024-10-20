Determine the total volume of the solution: Use the density of the solution to find its volume. The density is given as 1.05 g/mL. The total mass of the solution is the sum of the mass of water and the mass of CaCl₂, which is 375 g + 23.7 g. Use the formula: \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{density}} \).

View full solution