Which of the following compounds consists of ions?
A
H2O
B
CO2
C
CH4
D
NaCl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between molecular compounds and ionic compounds. Molecular compounds are formed by atoms sharing electrons (covalent bonds), while ionic compounds are formed by the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions.
Examine each compound given: H2O (water), CO2 (carbon dioxide), CH4 (methane), and NaCl (sodium chloride). Identify whether they are molecular or ionic based on their bonding.
H2O, CO2, and CH4 are all molecular compounds because they consist of atoms bonded covalently, sharing electrons rather than existing as separate ions.
NaCl is an ionic compound because it consists of sodium ions (Na⁺) and chloride ions (Cl⁻) held together by ionic bonds, meaning it is made up of ions.
Therefore, the compound that consists of ions is NaCl, as it is composed of discrete positive and negative ions, unlike the other molecular compounds listed.
